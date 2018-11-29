Bulgarian Parliament Finally Adopted the State Budget for 2019.
After almost an 11-hour session, the Bulgarian parliament finally adopted the state budget for next year.
Two days were needed for MPs to approve the next year's estimates.
Once the budget was adopted, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov thanked MPs for the fact that the debate was strictly policy-oriented.
