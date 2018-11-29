Bulgarian Parliament Finally Adopted the State Budget for 2019.

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 29, 2018, Thursday // 20:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Finally Adopted the State Budget for 2019.

After almost an 11-hour session, the Bulgarian parliament finally adopted the state budget for next year.
 
Two days were needed for MPs to approve the next year's estimates.
 
Once the budget was adopted, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov thanked MPs for the fact that the debate was strictly policy-oriented.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria