Trump Cancels Planned Putin Meeting

Politics | November 29, 2018, Thursday // 20:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Trump Cancels Planned Putin Meeting

US President Donald Trump on Thursday abruptly canceled his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin two days before they were scheduled to sit down on the sidelines of the G20 summit, reports CNN

The President pinned the cancellation on Russia's refusal to release Ukrainian Navy ships and sailors seized during a maritime confrontation between the two countries on Sunday.
