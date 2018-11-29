Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov in Rabat: Morocco is a Prospective Foreign Trade Partner For Bulgaria

"For us, Morocco is a promising foreign trade partner, which is witnessing growing trade turnover in recent years. But there is still unused potential that we aim to develop. " This was stated by the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov during his meeting with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco, Dr. Saad Eddine El Eddine. The conversation between the two took place in Rabat, where Prime Minister Borisov is on a two-day official visit.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister pointed out that the visit would give additional impetus to the bilateral political dialogue at the highest level and will open new opportunities for cooperation in different areas of mutual interest.

"It is a great pleasure to meet you. From the very beginning, our cooperation with the EU is very good. Morocco has a strong and significant presence in Africa. Thank you, Bulgaria, as an EU member, has always supported the idea of a close relationship between the EU and Morocco'', Morocco Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Eddine said during the meeting.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has taken into account the geographical proximity of Morocco to the EU and the status of the country in its relations with the Union, which define it as one of the main partners of Bulgaria in the future. "We have a willingness to participate in joint projects within the framework of EU programs implemented in Morocco," said Bulgarian Prime Minister.

Borissov added that our country would like to take advantage of Morocco's strong presence on the African continent - and in particular in the West African countries, as a platform for joint economic and political cooperation with third African countries.

"We are interested in closer cooperation with Morocco in the field of security, which will deepen our partnership and bring high added value to both sides," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said to his Moroccan counterpart.

The two prime ministers were clear that prospective areas for investment co-operation are construction, textiles, tourism, transport, processing, food and beverage industries.