A Bulgarian Team Participates in the Largest NATO Cyber Defense Drill

Cyber Coalition's biggest annual cyber defense drill is being conducted from November 26 to November 30, the Bulgarian military agency said.

More than 700 experts from alliance members and partners are involved in it. The main challenge for the doctrine is to create a real cyber-environment that tests communication synchronization, coordination, information sharing, and decision-making.

The main purpose of the training is to develop the professional skills and teamwork of the participants.

Bulgaria is participating in the Cyber Coalition with a team of experts from the Ministry of Defense, other state institutions, academia, and IT companies. Work on scenarios based on malware analysis, hybrid effects, cyber attacks, and data protection.