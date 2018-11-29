Two Bulgarians Arrested in Italy, They Carried a 11 Tonnes of Hashish with a Yacht

Italian police found 11 tons of hashish on a 19-meter yacht sailing under a Dutch flag off the coast of Sicily.

Two people, Bulgarians, were on the yacht and are arrested, the Italian agency ADJI and the electronic edition of the Republic newspaper reported.

The yacht was intercepted in international waters off the coast of the Italian province of Ragusa on the island of Sicily. The signal by which the police acted was handed over by the Spanish authorities. The yacht was taken to Pozzalo port and the drug was found there during the search.

He suspects that drugs were being loaded from Morocco and had to be delivered to Libya, notes the Republic.

GDOC Chief Ivaylo Spiridonov confirmed the information about the two Bulgarian detainees in Italy. "We have some information. Colleagues in international operational cooperation are currently conducting inspections and communicating with our Italian counterparts. The operation is done by the Italian authorities, " said Ch. Commissioner Spiridonov, quoted by Focus. He did not want to reveal the identity of the detainees, but clarified that one of them is in a criminal record for driving drunk.

In Italy there will be a prosecution against these people so we will not interfere with the work of our colleagues, noted Spiridonov.