Two Children Are Injured in a School Bus Crash

Society » INCIDENTS | November 29, 2018, Thursday // 15:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Two Children Are Injured in a School Bus Crash

Two children were injured in a bus crash on the Piperkovo - Djulyunitsa road, the bTV correspondent in the region reports.

A total of four children traveled to the bus.

According to preliminary data, the injuries are not severe.

They were taken to a hospital.

At this stage, the circumstances surrounding the crash are not clear.

Tags: school bus, crash, children, injured
