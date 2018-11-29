Two Children Are Injured in a School Bus Crash
Източник: pixabay
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Two children were injured in a bus crash on the Piperkovo - Djulyunitsa road, the bTV correspondent in the region reports.
A total of four children traveled to the bus.
According to preliminary data, the injuries are not severe.
They were taken to a hospital.
At this stage, the circumstances surrounding the crash are not clear.
- » Bus Caught on Fire on a Trakia Highway (VIDEO)
- » Steam Boiler Exploded in Student's District in Sofia, Two People were Injured
- » Fire in the Locomotive of the Fast Train Sofia - Burgas
- » One dead, 49 Injured as Train Derails Near Barcelona
- » Falling Rock Crashed on a Train in Bulgaria, 8 People were Wounded
- » Mine Worker in Madan Dies in Rock Fall
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)