The European Commission Funds Free Travel For 18-Year-Olds in the EU

The European Commission kicks off a new race within the DiscoverEU initiative. Starting today (12:00 CET) to Tuesday 11 December (12:00 CET), young people aged 18 can apply for a travel card to get to know Europe next summer.

What is DiscoverEU?

Are you 18 years old? Are you up for an adventure? If yes, get ready to explore Europe by joining DiscoverEU, a European Union initiative giving young people the opportunity to travel around Europe.

100 480 young citizens applied during the first application round in June 2018 and at least 15 000 young people were awarded the travel passes. Check the DiscoverEU factsheet to read more about the initiative and the experiences of some of our young DiscoverEU travellers.

During the second application round, which will take place from Thursday 29 November at 12:00 (CET) to Tuesday 11 December at 12:00 (CET), at least 12 000 young people will be given the opportunity to travel across Europe.

For the most part you will be travelling by rail, allowing you to take in the endless variety of towns and stunning landscapes that our continent has to offer.

To ensure access to European citizens across the continent, the travel pass will also offer alternatives such as buses or ferries. In exceptional cases, and when no other transport means are available, travel by plane will be permitted. This will ensure that young people living in remote areas or on islands also have a chance to take part.

Europe’s cultural heritage comes in many shapes and forms. Visit the European Capital of Culture for example (do you know which two cities are the European Capitals of Culture in 2018?). You could go to one of the many festivals or arts performances. Or maybe you prefer wandering around museums or going on a trip to a natural park? There is so much to discover!

Why not seize this chance to experience freedom of movement, better understand Europe’s diversity, enjoy its cultural richness, make new friends and ultimately, discover yourself.

Who can apply?

You can only apply if you:

are 18 years old on 31 December 2018, i.e. those young people born between 1 January 2000 (included) and 31 December 2000 (included);

have the nationality of one of the Member States of the European Union at the time of the award decision (to be expected by mid-January 2019);

fill in your correct ID or passport number on the online application form;

If awarded, you can only travel if you:

start your journey in a country which is a Member State of the European Union at the time of the award decision;

plan to travel between 1 day and up to one month;

plan to travel between 15 April 2019 (first departure date) and 31 October 2019 (last return date);

plan to travel to at least one foreign country which is a Member State of the European Union at the time of the award decision;

are willing to become a DiscoverEU Ambassador.

Young people with special needs are welcome to participate in DiscoverEU. They will be helped with information and tips, and costs of special assistance (accompanying person, dog for visually impaired applicants, etc.) might be covered.

When and how to apply?

The application round will take place from Thursday 29 November at 12:00 (CET) to Tuesday 11 December at 12:00 (CET).

The DiscoverEU initiative was launched in June 2018 with a budget of € 12 million. So far, more than 15 000 young people have been able to travel across Europe thanks to it. The aim is to create new opportunities for them to explore the rich cultural heritage of the continent, to get acquainted with other people, to learn from other cultures and to feel what it means to be European.