The Bulgarian Government Allocates Another BGN 19 Million for "Arena Burgas"

The government announced it has granted BGN 18 799 067 for the construction of "Arena Burgas". The funds will be used to complete the construction of the hall.

"In the course of the implementation of the design and construction activities of the multifunctional facility and after the justifications, additions, detailed calculations, work details, the necessity of carrying out additional construction and assembly activities for realization of the project, which do not represent a change of the investment intentions, but their development, according to circumstances that could not have been foreseen before the start of their implementation ", is stated in the decision of the Council of Ministers.

Initial estimates were that the total investment would be for BGN 38 million. It was subsequently realized that there is an increase of over BGN 10 million and the price of "Arena Burgas" will reach "about 50 million BGN".

Then the Ministry of Youth and Sports explained to Dnevnik that the cost is rising is due to the need for a change in the preliminary plans. It turned out to have high groundwater, and the proximity to the road led to the need to build a stronger retaining wall and a drainage system that changed the whole project. Separately, the price has risen due to the lightweight equipment and also because of the increased interior lighting and the increase in the thickness of the glass panes.

At the opening of the Asics Arena, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said that the construction of "Arena Burgas" became a priority in the sports infrastructure, and the purpose was for the hall to be ready by the end of 2018.

In the middle of September, Borisov inspected the construction of the hall, and then he realized that it would take another year to complete.



Subsequently, in 2016, the government redirected 35 million levs for the completion of Arena Bourgas for the renovation of the Winter Palace. Later, a contract was signed with the Municipality of Burgas, and the state acquired the land free of charge and contributed it to the state-owned "Academica 2011" EAD, which manages the biggest sports facilities in the country.

The sports ministry said in the summer to Dnevnik that the transfer of this BGN 35 million to the Burgas Arena in the ministerial council was announced that despite the initial plans, the expected value for the construction is about 50 million leva.



In July, Sport Minister Krasen Kralev inspected the repair and said there was a lot of interest from potential sponsors to take the name. The first, who expressed a wish, was "Kaufland", then announced by the ministry.



The "Arena Burgas" plan should be the first hall in the country with an athletics track that covers all requirements of the international federation. The idea was for Bulgaria to apply for European athletics in a hall in 2019. Because of the delay in building, the new goal is 2021, and later Kralev said he would want a household in 2023. The hall would be for 7200 people , with mobile and stationary stands.