The Railway Station in Stara Zagora will be Modernized with BGN 11 Million

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 29, 2018, Thursday // 12:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Railway Station in Stara Zagora will be Modernized with BGN 11 Million

The railway station in Stara Zagora will be modernized with BGN 11 mln. This was announced by the Minister of Transport Rossen Zhelyazkov, who announced the start of the project, announced the press center of the agency, reports Dnevnik. 


The repair will be part of the modernization of five more stations in one of the most busy railway lines in the country - Sofia - Burgas. The project also includes the stations in Nova Zagora and Karnobat, as well as the metropolitan areas of Iskar, Kazichene and Poduyane.


In Stara Zagora the funds will be used for entirely new engineering infrastructure with the corresponding telecommunications as well as for renovation of the platform and the surrounding area.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria