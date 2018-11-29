The Railway Station in Stara Zagora will be Modernized with BGN 11 Million

The railway station in Stara Zagora will be modernized with BGN 11 mln. This was announced by the Minister of Transport Rossen Zhelyazkov, who announced the start of the project, announced the press center of the agency, reports Dnevnik.



The repair will be part of the modernization of five more stations in one of the most busy railway lines in the country - Sofia - Burgas. The project also includes the stations in Nova Zagora and Karnobat, as well as the metropolitan areas of Iskar, Kazichene and Poduyane.



In Stara Zagora the funds will be used for entirely new engineering infrastructure with the corresponding telecommunications as well as for renovation of the platform and the surrounding area.