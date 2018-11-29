Ex-diplomat Zurabishvili Elected Georgia's First Woman President
Georgia has elected ruling party candidate Salome Zurabishvili as its first woman president, final results showed Thursday, but the opposition claimed fraud, reports AFP.
With all votes counted, the French-born ex-diplomat had taken 59.52 percent of the vote in Wednesday's second round run-off, the election commission said.
Her rival Grigol Vashadze, from an alliance of 11 opposition parties led by exiled ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement (UNM), won 40.48 percent.
The election was seen as a test of Georgia's democratic credentials as the Caucasus nation seeks European Union and NATO membership.
- » Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov in Rabat: Morocco is a Prospective Foreign Trade Partner For Bulgaria
- » A Bulgarian Team Participates in the Largest NATO Cyber Defense Drill
- » 312% for 18 years: Bulgaria is the First in the EU to Grow Number of Jobs Related to Exports
- » The Bulgarian Government Allocates Another BGN 19 Million for "Arena Burgas"
- » The Railway Station in Stara Zagora will be Modernized with BGN 11 Million
- » Sofia Partly Moves Away from the Strict Advertising Rules