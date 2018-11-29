Ex-diplomat Zurabishvili Elected Georgia's First Woman President

Politics | November 29, 2018, Thursday
Bulgaria: Ex-diplomat Zurabishvili Elected Georgia's First Woman President RFE

Georgia has elected ruling party candidate Salome Zurabishvili as its first woman president, final results showed Thursday, but the opposition claimed fraud, reports AFP

With all votes counted, the French-born ex-diplomat had taken 59.52 percent of the vote in Wednesday's second round run-off, the election commission said.

Her rival Grigol Vashadze, from an alliance of 11 opposition parties led by exiled ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement (UNM), won 40.48 percent.

The election was seen as a test of Georgia's democratic credentials as the Caucasus nation seeks European Union and NATO membership.

