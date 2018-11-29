Bus Caught on Fire on a Trakia Highway (VIDEO)
A bus was caught on fire in the area of 26-27 km from Trakia highway in the direction of Sofia, reports Nova TV.
The signal was filed shortly after 10:00 am this morning, the Ministry of Interior announced.
Initial information says the fire started from the rear section of the bus. Passengers are safe.
A fire team came on the spot.
The movement in the area is hampered and regulated by "Road Police" teams. In the direction of Sofia the cars are redirected through Elin Pelin.
