Miners and Energy Workers to Protest in Sofia in Defence of Coal-fired Power Generation

Bulgaria: Miners and Energy Workers to Protest in Sofia in Defence of Coal-fired Power Generation

Miners and energy workers will protest in Sofia to protect power generation from Bulgarian coal. The rally is organised by Podkrepa trade union through the centre of the capital city, starting from Knyaz Aleksandar I Sq. at 1.00 pm, reports Focus News Agency. 

Workers from the Maritsa Iztok mines and Maritsa East 2 TPP gathered in Radnevo Wednesday to demand clarity about the future of the energy complex. The energy minister assured them that the complex would continue operating.

The Maritsa Iztok complex was built in 1950s as an ambitious project of the socialist state. It remains the biggest power plant complex in South-Eastern Europe.

The state-owned Maritsa Iztok 2 is the biggest source of air pollution in Europe for 2014, albeit the private-owned Brikel and Maritsa Iztok 3 are also quite high in the ranking.

