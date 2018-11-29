Bulgarian Head of State: Measures to Combat Climate Change Are Needed

''Bulgaria supports the Paris agreement of 2015 and shares the decision that measures to combat climate change are necessary and urgent. At the same time, these measures should be maintained within the framework of the agreements already reached, without further increasing the requirements and taking into account the state and prospects for the development of the national energy systems. Bulgaria can not allow a loss of competitiveness in the energy sector and will work to preserve the social rights of the workers'', President Radev wrote in his Facebook account.

On December 3-4, in Katowice, Poland, the head of state will present his country's position to the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Radev states that he has upheld this position since his inauguration as president and presented it to European Council meetings in early 2017, even before the formation of the current government.