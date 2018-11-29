7 Years in Prison for a Bulgarian in Austria, Police have Found Plans for a Terrorist Attack

Crime | November 29, 2018, Thursday // 10:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 7 Years in Prison for a Bulgarian in Austria, Police have Found Plans for a Terrorist Attack

Bulgarian was sentenced to seven years in prison in Austria after plans for a terrorist attack were discovered, the France press reported, referring to the prosecutor's office, reports Darik. 
 
The 24-year-old man returned from Syria in 2015.
 
In the same case, a 38-year-old Austrian was sentenced to eight years in prison for persuading two couples and their nine children to join the Syrian-led jihadist group Islamic State. According to the Prosecutor's Office, he had a "central ideological role" in a religious group.
 
The two couples in question, who subsequently returned from Syria to Austria, have already been convicted.
 
Since 2011, some 300 people from Austria have gone to Syria and Iraq or have tried to do so. Fifty of them have died, and hundreds have returned, according to data from the Austrian Ministry of the Interior.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria