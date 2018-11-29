7 Years in Prison for a Bulgarian in Austria, Police have Found Plans for a Terrorist Attack

Bulgarian was sentenced to seven years in prison in Austria after plans for a terrorist attack were discovered, the France press reported, referring to the prosecutor's office, reports Darik.



The 24-year-old man returned from Syria in 2015.



In the same case, a 38-year-old Austrian was sentenced to eight years in prison for persuading two couples and their nine children to join the Syrian-led jihadist group Islamic State. According to the Prosecutor's Office, he had a "central ideological role" in a religious group.



The two couples in question, who subsequently returned from Syria to Austria, have already been convicted.



Since 2011, some 300 people from Austria have gone to Syria and Iraq or have tried to do so. Fifty of them have died, and hundreds have returned, according to data from the Austrian Ministry of the Interior.