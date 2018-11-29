MPs in Parliament will Continue with State Budget Debates for 2019

After closing the doors at 22.00 last night, today MPs in Parliament will continue with state budget debates for the next year.

It contains the main financial parameters for 2019, as well as the money for the different ministries.

Wages in the budget sector will increase by 10%, while those of teachers will increase by 20% on average.

And next year, the state is set to spend more than it gets.

There is a deficit of BGN 600 million, as well as inflation of 3 per cent.