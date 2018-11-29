Interfax: TurkStream Pipeline Through Bulgaria will be Delayed For at Least a Year

The continuation of the TurkStream pipeline in Europe will be ready for at least a year's delay, Russian Interfax news agency reported.

The reason is the delay in the construction of the respective gas transport infrastructure in Central and Eastern Europe.



The Serbian and Bulgarian sections of the Turkish Stream extension will be ready not earlier than the end of 2020 and will be able to work in January 2021 respectively.

At the same time, both lines of the Turkish gas pipeline "TurkStream" could work at the end of 2019, which would force Gazprom to wait.