Interfax: TurkStream Pipeline Through Bulgaria will be Delayed For at Least a Year

Business » ENERGY | November 29, 2018, Thursday // 10:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Interfax: TurkStream Pipeline Through Bulgaria will be Delayed For at Least a Year pixabay.com

The continuation of the TurkStream pipeline in Europe will be ready for at least a year's delay, Russian Interfax news agency reported.

The reason is the delay in the construction of the respective gas transport infrastructure in Central and Eastern Europe.

The Serbian and Bulgarian sections of the Turkish Stream extension will be ready not earlier than the end of 2020 and will be able to work in January 2021 respectively.

At the same time, both lines of the Turkish gas pipeline "TurkStream" could work at the end of 2019, which would force Gazprom to wait.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turksteam, Gazprom, Bulgaria, europe, pipeline, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria