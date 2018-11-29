Bulgaria’s Council of Ministers Has Approved the Investment Projects for the MiG-29 and Su-25 Repairs

At today’s regular meeting, the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Bulgaria has approved the investment costs of the projects for the repair of the old Soviet aircraft MiG-29 and Su-25, providing additional BGN 46 million for the first and BGN 82 510 000 million for the Su-25s, learned BulgarianMilitary.com.

The investment projects for the MiG-29 and Su-25 repairs today received government approval, in accordance with the Defence and Armed Forces Act, which stipulates that when the value of a project is in excess of BGN 50 million it is approved by the Cabinet, and in excess of BGN 100 million – by the Parliament.

