Prime Minister Borisov is on an Official Visit to Morocco
archive
Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
During the visit, he will meet with the Prime Minister of Morocco Saad Eddine El Othmani. The two will discuss bilateral relations and new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
In Rabat, the Bulgarian Prime Minister will talk with the President of the Chamber of Advisors in the Moroccan Parliament and will give a lecture on Bulgaria's role in the European integration of the Western Balkan countries.
- » Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov in Rabat: Morocco is a Prospective Foreign Trade Partner For Bulgaria
- » For the First Time Representatives of the IT Sectors of Bulgaria and Pakistan Come Together at a Conference
- » Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov Met with Polish President Andrzej Duda
- » Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs with a Warning For the Bulgarians in Ukraine
- » Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Welcomed His Polish Counterpart, Andrzej Duda
- » Polish President Andrzej Duda Arrives at an Official Visit to Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)