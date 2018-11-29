Prime Minister Borisov is on an Official Visit to Morocco

Politics » DIPLOMACY | November 29, 2018, Thursday // 09:37| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Prime Minister Borisov is on an Official Visit to Morocco archive

During the visit, he will meet with the Prime Minister of Morocco Saad Eddine El Othmani. The two will discuss bilateral relations and new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

In Rabat, the Bulgarian Prime Minister will talk with the President of the Chamber of Advisors in the Moroccan Parliament and will give a lecture on Bulgaria's role in the European integration of the Western Balkan countries.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: morocco, working visit, Boyko Borissov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria