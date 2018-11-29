Code Yellow Warning for Low Temperatures and Wind in Place for 23 Bulgarian Regions

Code yellow warning for low temperatures and wind has been issued for 23 Bulgarian regions, according to the NIMH website. The low temperature warning applies to the regions of Kyustendil, Sofia-city, Sofia, Vidin, Vratsa, Montana, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Shumen, Silistra, Smolyan, reports Focus News Agency.

Yellow code for low temperatures and winds has been issued for Dobrich, Varna, Burgas, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo, Kardzhali. In these areas, a north-northeast wind will make the weather feel really cold. A strong and stormy north-northeast wind will blow along the Black Sea coast.

In all regions with a yellow warning in place, the daily temperatures will be below zero.