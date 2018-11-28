Border Police Detained 13 illegal Migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan

Bulgaria: Border Police Detained 13 illegal Migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan

Bulgaria’s Border police identified 13 men without identity documents in a van driven by a 32-year-old man from Haskovo. Ten of the foreigners said they were from Afghanistan and three from Pakistan. The driver and the illegal migrants were detained, Ministry of Interior press office said on 28th of November, reports BNT. 

The District Prosecutor's Office in Svilengrad was notified. Pre-trial proceedings were initiated against illegal migrants and the driver of the van.

The report about the group crossing Maritsa River was received about 21:30 on 26th of November at Novo Selo police station. The police immediately took action.

