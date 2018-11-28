Huge Explosion Rocks Kabul, Casualties Feared

A massive explosion rocked Kabul late Wednesday amid fears a British security company had been targeted, officials said, with casualties expected in the latest violence to beset the Afghan capital, reports AFP. The interior ministry and police both said the blast had been a car bomb targeting a compound which houses G4S, a British security company, in east Kabul. There was no immediate confirmation from the company or the British embassy in Kabul, however.

Interior Ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said casualties were "not known".

Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid said at least six wounded people had been evacuated from the site, but could not confirm their nationality.

Earlier, sources had said the blast was followed by gunfire. "There was some gunfire at the beginning, but it has stopped," Mujahid said.

There was no immediate claim for the attack. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State group have stepped up their attacks on Kabul, which is one of the deadliest places in the country for civilians.

According to its website, G4S provides security for the UK Foreign Office in Kabul.

The attack came just hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced a 12-person team for prospective peace talks with the Taliban, as the UN renewed calls for direct negotiations between Kabul and the militants.