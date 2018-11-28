Malls, Railway Station Evacuated in Moscow over Bomb Threats

A railway station and 12 shopping malls in Moscow were evacuated on Wednesday after anonymous tip-offs were called in about bomb threats, the RIA news agency reported, citing emergency services.

A spate of such calls in 2017 and this summer during the soccer World Cup proved to be hoaxes.

