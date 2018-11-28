European Prevention Prize: Winning Projects from Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey

Stavanger (Norway), 28.11.2018 – Three projects from Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey were awarded the Pompidou Group’s 2018 European Prevention Prize.

Prize winners in 2018 – Civil Life Association in Turkey, Workshop of Life in Greece and Take Me in Your Village in Bulgaria – were selected out of 18 candidate projects. Special mention was given to the project “Flash Mob” of Israel. 

First launched in 2004 by the Council of Europe’s drug policy platform known as the Pompidou Group, the European Prevention Prize is awarded every two years to highlight excellent drug prevention projects that have proved successful in involving young people. A jury of seven young people (aged between 16 and 21 at the time of their appointment) evaluated candidates and awarded the three winners a trophy, a diploma and prize-money of €5.000.

Bulgaria 

Take Me in Your Village helps prevent problems associated with drug abuse by having young people live with elderly people in rural areas. On a weekly basis, elderly people who participate in the programme adopt youths to take on traditional activities such as farm work and preparing traditional Bulgarian foods.

Contact Tanya Venkova Hristova, tel. +359 66 818 303 (office number)

Greece 

Declared by the Regional Governors’ Association of Greece as a “good practice” for drug prevention,Workshop of Lifehelps drug prevention through art. Since 2015, it runs daily projects with groups of children, adolescents and adults, who are encouraged to express themselves artistically as a focus to counter drug use.

Contact: Irini Koufaki, tel. +30 6944806622 or kplarisa@otenet.gr

Turkey

The Civil Life Associationhas been active in the youth health field, running projects to prevent drug related harm and to promote healthy lifestyles. The winning project focuses on alcohol use. Since 2016, some 2,680 people aged between 18-29 received peer trainings on the dangers of alcohol such as binge drinking and on alcohol control policies at a European level.

Contact: Dr. Enes Efendioglu, tel. +90 (224) 480 00 18

ContactPanos Kakaviatos, Spokesperson/Media officer, Tel. +33 6 98 37 64 04

