The Main Boulevards in Sofia Are Clean
In Sofia the atmosphere is calm and the main boulevards are cleaned, the Bulgarian National Television reported.
The traffic on Tsarigradsko shose and the other big boulevards is the most intense. The municipality of Sofia urges people not to use their own cars and urban transport, in order not to burden the traffic.
69 machines have been involved in the snow-cleaning of Sofia last night.
The municipality reminds drivers to drive carefully.
