The Main Boulevards in Sofia Are Clean

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 28, 2018, Wednesday // 14:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Main Boulevards in Sofia Are Clean visitmybulgaria.com

In Sofia the atmosphere is calm and the main boulevards are cleaned, the Bulgarian National Television reported.

The traffic on Tsarigradsko shose and the other big boulevards is the most intense. The municipality of Sofia urges people not to use their own cars and urban transport, in order not to burden the traffic.

69 machines have been involved in the snow-cleaning of Sofia last night.

The municipality reminds drivers to drive carefully.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, snow, main boulevards, clean
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria