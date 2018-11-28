Almost 200,000 Bulgarians will be be Affected by Martial Law in Ukraine

Almost 200,000 Bulgarians living on the territory of Ukraine will be affected by the 30-day martial law imposed this morning, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

It is in place in 10 regions of the country, among them the region of Odessa and the region of Zaporizhia where there is a compact Bulgarian community.

Ukraine’s ambassador to this country Vitaliy Moskalenko gave assurances that the rights and liberties of Bulgarians in Ukraine will be guaranteed in full. A hotline has been opened at the Bulgarian embassy in Kiev, which Bulgarian nationals living or traveling in the country can call for additional information or they can seek assistance from the Bulgarian Consulate General in Odessa.

Bulgarian embassy in Kiev: +380 44 246 72 37 and +380 44 246 76 72

Bulgarian Consulate General Odessa: +380 68 293 00 48