Energy Expert: Bulgaria’s Energy Security is not Guaranteed, but is a Little More Prepared
Bulgaria’s energy security is not guaranteed, but unlike nearly 10 years ago the country is a little more prepared now, energy expert Hristo Kazandzhiev told Focus Radio in connection with the tension between Russia and Ukraine in the Azov Sea, which may hinder gas delivery to Bulgaria.
Unlike 2009, the gas pipelines to neighbour countries can now operate in a reverse mode, allowing Bulgaria to import gas from Turkey, Greece and Romania while relying on the gas in the Chiren storage facility, Kazandzhiev explained. He said Bulgaria could secure its gas supply through market integration with Romania and Romanian gas supplies, which is expected from 2020, as well as through its interconnection with Greece. He doubts the current government could secure independent and diversified energy supplies.
