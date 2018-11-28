Winter Weather in the Country: Orange Code is Valid For 6 Regions

Due to the first serious snow, alarm codes for dangerous weather were announced throughout the country, announced the Bulgarian National Television. 

Orange code is valid for 6 districts in Eastern Bulgaria - Burgas, Varna, Dobrich, Shumen, Razgrad and Targovishte.

Snow and wind are expected and there is a danger of icy roads.

For the rest of the country the code is yellow and the warning is for snow, rain and strong wind.

