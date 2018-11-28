Main Roads in the City of Edirne Are Closed Due to Floods
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 28, 2018, Wednesday // 11:05| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Leading roads are closed due to large floods in the northwest Turkish district of Edirne, Turkish TV NTV reported.
Due to the heavy rains flooded are the ground floors of houses, blocks and offices in the city of Edirne. The emergency room of a private hospital in the city is also flooded.
The roads of Havsa-Edirne and Kirklareli-Edirne are closed. Traffic difficulties are on the main boulevard in the city of Edirne - Ataturk.
Rainfall is expected to continue today and tomorrow, informs NTV.
- » All Bulgarian Roads Passable in Winter Conditions, some 800 Machines Worked at Night
- » Winter Weather in the Country: Orange Code is Valid For 6 Regions
- » Britain Braces For Strong Wind and Heavy Rain as Storm Diana Moves In
- » Cold Spell Continues – Snow will Pile up
- » Winter is Coming to Bulgaria with White Fluffy Snow?
- » Trump Says Doesn't Believe own Government's Climate Warning
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)