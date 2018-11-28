Main Roads in the City of Edirne Are Closed Due to Floods

Leading roads are closed due to large floods in the northwest Turkish district of Edirne, Turkish TV NTV reported.

Due to the heavy rains flooded are the ground floors of houses, blocks and offices in the city of Edirne. The emergency room of a private hospital in the city is also flooded.

The roads of Havsa-Edirne and Kirklareli-Edirne are closed. Traffic difficulties are on the main boulevard in the city of Edirne - Ataturk.

Rainfall is expected to continue today and tomorrow, informs NTV.