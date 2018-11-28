Picture of Renoir Was Stolen in Brazen Theft Ahead of Auction in Vienna
A picture of French Impressionist Renoir was stolen from a Viennese auction house, the Austrian police reported. The painting worth about 160,000 euros. Today it has to be put on action.
The picture is a landscape and has been taken off unnoticed by the wall where it was on display prior to the sale.
So far, there is no more information about the crime.
