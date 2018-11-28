In 2019 Sofia will Launch a Pilot Programme to Support Social Innovation with BGN 100,000
In 2019, the municipality will launch a pilot programme to provide partial financial support for social innovation, with a budget of BGN 100,000, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said at the opening of a conference on social innovation, quoted by Focus News Agency.
Individuals and organisations will have three months to submit project proposals.
“Solutions to a large part of the social problems can be found by combining two very important principles. First, engaging the whole of society, institutions, civil organisations in solving these problems. And, secondly, the use of innovation and digital technology in these solutions,” Fandakova said.
