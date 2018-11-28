Britain Braces For Strong Wind and Heavy Rain as Storm Diana Moves In

Britain should brace for the weather to turn windy and even wetter in midweek as rains linked to Storm Diana lash the country, forecasters have warned, The Independent.



A string of yellow-level warnings are in place, with the Met Office predicting delays on public transport as elements of the storm – currently sitting over the Azores – mix with low pressure close to the UK.



Western English coastal regions, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland are on alert for high winds with gusts up to 70mph causing potential difficulties for high-sided vehicles. Northeast Scotland could also see very heavy rain and some flooding.



However, the weather is not expected to be so bad that people cannot go about their day, as long as they are sensible, forecasters said.



Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna told The Independent that people should "avoid coastal exposed areas" like cliffs.

He added: "Around the coast we’re looking at 60mph to 70mph gusts. There will be large waves as well.”



Ireland had already been hit by strong winds and rain, with all cargo terminals at Dublin port temporarily put out of action.