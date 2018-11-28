Bulgarian Pensioners go to National Protest, Outraged and Bitter

Bulgarian pensioners are coming to a second national protest through the National Assembly, because of the indifference of the government to their problems. The protest will be held today, during the discussion of the draft budget for 2019. Before Darik, one of the organizers of the protest, Gen. Vasil Varbanov said that people are outraged by their disregarded demands for pension updates, a rapid increase in the minimum pension and the law on the elderly.

In the summer, the initiative committee of pension organizations began collecting signatures in support of a petition to increase pensions, dropping the ceiling for all pensions and drafting a law on the elderly. In September, the petition was discussed at a meeting of the Social Commission in Parliament, and then reached a meeting of the Budget Committee. The result - none of the demands of pension organizations was taken into account. The request document was overlooked by MPs, told Darik Gen. Vasil Varbanov from the Union of Officers and Sergeants from the reserve and reserve.