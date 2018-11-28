Bulgarian Pensioners go to National Protest, Outraged and Bitter

Society | November 28, 2018, Wednesday // 09:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Pensioners go to National Protest, Outraged and Bitter

Bulgarian pensioners are coming to a second national protest through the National Assembly, because of the indifference of the government to their problems. The protest will be held today, during the discussion of the draft budget for 2019. Before Darik, one of the organizers of the protest, Gen. Vasil Varbanov said that people are outraged by their disregarded demands for pension updates, a rapid increase in the minimum pension and the law on the elderly.

In the summer, the initiative committee of pension organizations began collecting signatures in support of a petition to increase pensions, dropping the ceiling for all pensions and drafting a law on the elderly. In September, the petition was discussed at a meeting of the Social Commission in Parliament, and then reached a meeting of the Budget Committee. The result - none of the demands of pension organizations was taken into account. The request document was overlooked by MPs, told Darik Gen. Vasil Varbanov from the Union of Officers and Sergeants from the reserve and reserve.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria