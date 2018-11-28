54% of the Population in Bulgaria is Using Wood and Coal for Heating

Fifty-four percent of the population in Bulgaria use wood and coal for heating, 28.6 per cent - electricity, 15 per cent - centralized heat supply.

The gas distribution network is not being used in full because, although about 10 percent have access to natural gas, only 2 percent of them use natural gas for heating. These data was presented by Ivanka Dilovska from the Institute for Energy Management.



She added that between 77 per cent and 82 per cent of total fine particulate matter (PM) emissions were the result of domestic heating for the period 2011-2016.



In 2016, 55.5 percent of PMI emissions are the result of stationary incineration for domestic heating, mainly from wood and coal combustion. In 2014, over 570,000 users used the district heating network in Bulgaria (71 percent in Sofia), of which nearly 17 percent did not use the service, added Dilovska.

In 2016, an average of one year in Bulgaria, the unplanned power outages were about 113 minutes, planned around 170 minutes a year, Dilovska said, presenting the latest data from the Agency for the Co-operation of Energy Regulators.

Statistics show that the more the costs of the electricity distribution companies in improving the quality of the service, the lower the consumers' losses are due to low power quality.