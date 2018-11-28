Taxi Drivers Protest in front of Sofia Municipality

Taxi drivers will protest in front of Sofia Municipality. The start of the discontent organized by the National Taxi Syndicate is at 12 o'clock.

The main request of the drivers is the Metropolitan Municipal Council to meet the legal requirement to introduce minimum tariffs, which was adopted in 2011. They also insist on allowing them to move in the bus lanes. They are dissatisfied, and the number of stops in the capital is small, which is also occupied by illegally parked cars.

Union Taxi and the Association of Taxi Unions will not participate in the protest, Chairman of the Union Taxi Kiril Rizov told Darik. He pointed out that he supported the demands but felt that protest was not the way to be achieved.

In January next year, an agreement with the city authorities will be reached, Rizov expects.