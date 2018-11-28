Taxi Drivers Protest in front of Sofia Municipality

Society | November 28, 2018, Wednesday // 08:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Taxi Drivers Protest in front of Sofia Municipality

Taxi drivers will protest in front of Sofia Municipality. The start of the discontent organized by the National Taxi Syndicate is at 12 o'clock.

The main request of the drivers is the Metropolitan Municipal Council to meet the legal requirement to introduce minimum tariffs, which was adopted in 2011. They also insist on allowing them to move in the bus lanes. They are dissatisfied, and the number of stops in the capital is small, which is also occupied by illegally parked cars.

Union Taxi and the Association of Taxi Unions will not participate in the protest, Chairman of the Union Taxi Kiril Rizov told Darik. He pointed out that he supported the demands but felt that protest was not the way to be achieved.

In January next year, an agreement with the city authorities will be reached, Rizov expects.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria