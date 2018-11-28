Cold Spell Continues – Snow will Pile up

Snow will fall and accumulate in North Bulgaria and the high fields today. Rainfall and temperatures below the zero with frost forecast in the northeastern regions this morning. In most of South Bulgaria, the rain will be turning to snow. There will be moderate wind from north-northeast, strong to stormy in East Bulgaria. Snow blizzards in Dobrudzha, Ludogorie and the mountain passes. Morning temperatures will range from minus 2-0° in North Bulgaria to 4-8° in the southern part of the country, minus 4°-minus 2° is expected in Northern Bulgaria and the high fields at about 2.00 pm, 2-4° in the Upper Thracian Valley. The snowfall will continue through the night, considerable in South Bulgaria, except for the extreme southwest regions, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has forecast.