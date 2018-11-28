Cold Spell Continues – Snow will Pile up

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 28, 2018, Wednesday // 08:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Cold Spell Continues – Snow will Pile up

Snow will fall and accumulate in North Bulgaria and the high fields today. Rainfall and temperatures below the zero with frost forecast in the northeastern regions this morning. In most of South Bulgaria, the rain will be turning to snow. There will be moderate wind from north-northeast, strong to stormy in East Bulgaria. Snow blizzards in Dobrudzha, Ludogorie and the mountain passes. Morning temperatures will range from minus 2-0° in North Bulgaria to 4-8° in the southern part of the country, minus 4°-minus 2° is expected in Northern Bulgaria and the high fields at about 2.00 pm, 2-4° in the Upper Thracian Valley. The snowfall will continue through the night, considerable in South Bulgaria, except for the extreme southwest regions, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has forecast.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria