Bulgarian MEP Angel Dzhambazki was Detained with Weapon at Sofia Airport

MEP Angel Dzhambazki was caught at Sofia Airport with a pistol. The incident took place on November 19th.

He told NOVA that he had a legitimate self-defense weapon, but forgot to take it out of his luggage and the scanner caught it. "Border Police" arrived on the spot.

The check has proved that Dzhambazki has all the permits, but according to protocol the gun remained in storage. A few days later, returning to Sofia, his weapon was returned.

"I own a legal weapon for self-defense. It stays in a safe apart from when I have reason to carry it with me. In this case, on Sunday, I was in such an area where there could be provocations. I went to the airport and, without thinking, I dropped my bag to go through the scanner and I realized there was a problem. They followed the protocol. I presented papers and a day later, when I got home, I took it, "said Dzhambazki, who became MEP from IMRO – Bulgarian National Movement.

"This is a banal case in which a person on a mission has forgotten to take out his legitimate personal weapon. It was left for storage, then he got it, " leader of the IMRO – Bulgarian National Movement and Minister of Defence Krasimir Karakachanov commented.