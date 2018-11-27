Safer Internet Centre: Education Fails to Keep up with Technology Development

Education fails to keep up with the pace of technology development, Safer Internet Centre coordinator Georgi Apostolov told Focus Radio.

He said the education system in Bulgaria was still in the analogue era. “The timid attempts to introduce digital-media literacy as part of the educational process are still far from enough. The trends are that children access the internet from an early age and use it primarily via mobile devices, which implies additional risks. They lack sufficient literacy to identify the risks and dangers online. We are faced with a serious problem: technology is advancing at enormous speed and even those trying to work with children on this issue are years behind,” said Georgi Apostolov. He also said that fake media outlets that profited from spreading sensational but wrong information aroused panic among the public. More organisations and experts should develop methodologies in the field of communication, he added.