More than Half of Bulgarians Living Abroad Consider Coming Back
November 27, 2018, Tuesday
More than half of Bulgarians living abroad are considering returning to Bulgaria. At the same time, a third would like to return, while 20% hesitate. This shows data from a special survey of the Bulgarian Association of Software Companies, BNR reported.
The Bulgarian software business claims to be able to hire at least 25% more industry specialists, and the lack of qualified staff stops the growth of the industry. That is why they turn to Bulgarians abroad by offering them a better standard in our country.
