133 kg of Methamphetamines Seized on Danube Bridge 2

Crime | November 27, 2018, Tuesday // 16:37| Views: | Comments: 0
At Vidin Border on the 24th of November, a passenger car arrived with two Bulgarian citizens - a man and a woman. A total of 29 packets of tablets in pink and green color were found in the bag of the car in sports bags and in the place of the spare tire when joint inspections were carried out by officers of Border Police and TMU-Lom. In the field drug tests, the tablets responded to methamphetamine. The total amount of the drug is 133 kg. Border police have detained the two passengers from the car.

A pre-trial proceedings were instituted in Vidin. Work on the case continues under the direction of the Regional Prosecutor's Office - Vidin.

