New Gas Pipes will Cost Bulgaria BGN 2.8 Billion

Bulgaria will need more than BGN 2.8 billion to build a new gas infrastructure to respond adequately to the new gas flows in the region. This was stated during a hearing in Parliament by Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, which marks the major changes in the country's updated energy strategy by 2020.

The funds for the new gas pipelines are mainly in the direction of the compressor station in Petrich in the direction of Provadia and Serbia. It is expected that after 2020 these gas pipelines will come from at least three independent sources, as the EC Directive insists.

The Energy Minister also announced to the deputies from the committee that in an emergency order by the end of the year Bulgartransgaz will launch an electronic exchange for trading in natural gas. The state broadcaster has made 2 market tests that have shown that companies will be interested in building the new infrastructure. It is up to December 3 to hold a third phase, to which binding offers will be concluded. The Energy Minister also said that, if all the steps in the amended energy strategy are followed, the state-owned company Bulgartransgaz will earn 4.35 billion leva. If the state did nothing and did not set up new infrastructure - the revenues would be only 1.092 billion levs.

Temenuzhka Petkova also said that in view of the changed situation on the gas market in the region, the long-term contract with Gazprom is to be renegotiated with a view to eventually releasing capacity on the Trans-Balkan pipeline after the launch of Turkish Stream. On the amendment of the energy strategy, the Ministry of Energy has been working for several months after it became clear that after 1 January 2020 a change in the routes of supply of natural gas across the territory of Bulgaria is expected, as well as a possible reduction of the quantities transited through the country. The document examines the construction of key gas projects in the Balkans such as Turkish Stream, Southern Gas Corridor, Trans-Anadolian Gas Pipeline, Trans-Adriatic Gas Pipeline, Greece-Bulgaria Interconnection, and the project for a new liquefied gas terminal in Alexandroupolis where "Bulgartransgaz" will participate with a minority stake.

The strategy also includes the construction of an electronic exchange for trading on the Balkan gas distribution hub. The main sources for its supply are - from Russia, local extraction from Bulgaria and Romania, natural gas from the Southern gas corridor, from the USA, Qatar, Algeria, Egypt through existing and new liquefied natural gas terminals. Along with the update of the current strategy, the Ministry of Energy is working on a new horizons by 2050