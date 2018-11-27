Women in Bulgaria Earn 14% Less than Men

This was reported by The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB) on the Equal Pay Day between men and women. According to the union, 44 percent of women in Bulgaria live at risk of poverty.

The statistics show that the ladies are concentrated in low-paid sectors, where the average wage is between BGN 670 and BGN 900, with an average salary of BGN 1135.

According to CITUB data, women find it harder to realize their desired profession, especially mothers of young children. In this regard, the union will insist on introducing tax breaks for companies investing in kindergartens, day care centers, and green schools.