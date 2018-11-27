Additional Resource for Subsidized Employment for People with Disabilities in Bulgaria

Over 20,000 jobs for people with disabilities have been announced by employers who want to use state support through funding under one of the Human Resources Development Operational Program schemes. This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Labor Zornitsa Rusinova at a meeting of the Monitoring Committee of the Program. Due to the great interest in the scheme, an additional 60 million leva will be voted to support this employment.



More than 13,000 people with disabilities are registered at the Labor Offices and 300 of them have already signed a labor contract to start work through the Operational Program.



The state provides the employee with the salary for a period of 2 years, based on the minimum insurance threshold for the job, and if the employer then retains the person for at least 6 months, he will receive another 6 salaries. More than 90 percent of the jobs claimed do not require training, Zornitsa Rusinova explained.



"There is a lot of diversity, in some cases more administrative activities. There is a good territorial distribution, "Rusinova said.



During the meeting of the Monitoring Committee, it became clear that from the following year, 11 institutions for people with disabilities, people with mental disorders and dementia would be phased out.



Measures will also be launched to reveal more than 100 services to over 3,000 people from these homes.