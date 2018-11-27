Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov Met with Polish President Andrzej Duda

They emphasized the excellent state of bilateral co-operation, reported Nova TV.



Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is on an official visit to Bulgaria. They stressed the excellent state of bilateral co-operation and welcomed the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Poland. This was reported by the government's press service.

The intensive political dialogue at all levels was also marked during the meeting, which contributes to the constructive interaction and similar positions of Bulgaria and Poland on a number of issues on the European and international agenda.

"Our countries share similar positions on the role of the Cohesion Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy, which are key for the EU as a whole and an important tool for growth, competitiveness and job creation," Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said.

He added that Poland is a significant partner of Bulgaria in the field of trade and investment and expressed confidence that this cooperation will continue to deepen.