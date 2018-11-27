EU Exports Provide Over 36 million Jobs Across Europe
The European Commission has published two new studies highlighting the growing importance of EU exports for job opportunities in Europe and beyond.
According to the results, EU exports to other countries around the world are more important than ever. It provides over 36 million jobs across Europe - two-thirds more than their number in 2000, with 14 million of them employed by women. In addition, EU exports to the rest of the world generate € 2.3 billion of added value in the EU.
Since this European Commission started its job in 2014, the number of jobs secured by exports has increased by 3.5 million.
Bulgaria is among the Member States where exports have helped the most increase in jobs between 2000 and 2017 in relative terms - by 321%.
