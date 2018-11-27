Chairman of the KEVR: The Gas Infrastructure in Bulgaria Needs to be Developed

The gas infrastructure in Bulgaria needs to be developed. This is what the Chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR) Ivan Ivanov said at a conference in Sofia. This will allow for the supply of natural gas from different sources.

In addition, a liberalized natural gas market in the country and subsequently in the Southeast Europe region should be launched. "The Energy Commission will create a sustainable regulatory framework for a future natural gas market in the country to guarantee investors and traders," Ivanov added.

The interconnector Komotini - Stara Zagora is of great importance for Bulgaria because it will enable our country to receive natural gas from the Southern gas corridor, Ivanov said. With the construction of the TANAP pipeline, or the TAP pipeline in the second half of 2020,

Bulgaria can receive gas in this direction. In addition, next year Bulgaria will be able to rely on natural gas supplies from the north, from Romania, the chairman of KEVR said.