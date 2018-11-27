The Christmas Tree in Sofia will Shine its Lights This Friday, November 30
On November 30, 2018 (Friday) in the park in front of the National Palace of Culture, the lights of the festive Christmas tree of Sofia will be lit.
Christmas lights on the tree will be turned on at 19:00 local time (EET).
Starting 17:00, a series of concerts and musical performances will take place on a stage put up next to the tree.
Colorful fireworks will light the sky in the festive evening.
A vintage tram will also be part of the festivities, using going back and forth along the tracks between Vazrazhdane Square, Hristo Botev Blvd, Pette Kyosheta ("The Five Corners", not far from NDK), the NDK itself, and Ivan Vazov market.
