VR Experience Shows the Sunken Ships in the Black Sea

An interactive three-dimensional visualization will show ancient ships shipwrecked through the centuries and remaining forever at the bottom of the Black Sea near Sozopol dating back to the 4th-3 rd century BC. until the 19th century, it became clear today at a press conference in Sofia.

The first show to be seen through virtual reality glasses will be on a huge 14th-century ship whose design is considered a prototype of Marco Polo's ship. The unique three-dimensional show will appear within a few weeks at the Muzeiko. Gradually, more 3D models will be added to the exhibition.

Тhis ship and more than 60 vessels ''sleeping'' at the bottom of the Black Sea near Sozopol were discovered as part of the Black Sea MAP underwater archeology project - the largest and most technologically advanced underwater archeology project ever implemented in the world. It lasted for three years and ended at the end of this summer.

The team included the Center for Marine Archeology at the University of Southampton, the Center for Underwater Archeology in Sozopol, as well as leading scientists from all over the world.

''The oldest ship found at the bottom is 2400 years old'', said Dr. Lyudmil Vagalinski, director of the Archaeological Institute with a museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, who hosted the final conference on the project.

In Muzeiko, guests will see the ships found around Sozopol through a VR headset, thanks to which you can enjoy the breathtaking underwater view, which archaeologists have seen thanks to super-technological equipment that has not been used never before in underwater archeology.

Besides the view that can be seen with 3D glasses, there are also dozens of models - three-dimensional models of ships printed on a 3D printer.

Some ships are unique because historians know about their existence only from ancient paintings and sketches. For example, a ship of the Hellenistic period was found recently at the bottom. It has never been seen by people, except on images of ancient Greek vases.