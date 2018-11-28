Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs with a Warning For the Bulgarians in Ukraine

According to information from the Bulgarian embassy in Kiev, from 09.00 am on 28.11.2018 to 09.00 on 28.12.2018 a military situation was announced in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. It covers the following areas: Vinnytsia, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolayiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts.

It is possible to limit the rights and freedoms of citizens, namely the right to freedom of movement, the inviolability of correspondence, including telephone and electronic, expression of beliefs. Thus, Bulgarian citizens are recommended to limit their travel to Ukraine, especially in areas declared.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria advises Bulgarian citizens residing in the territory of Ukraine or traveling to the country to take the following measures:

- to register on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or in the Bulgarian diplomatic representations, indicating the period and the place of residence and leaving an up-to-date contact telephone;

- to avoid areas where demonstrations and protest actions are taking place and participation in them;

- to monitor for up-to-date information in the media;

- follow the instructions of local authorities, including police and military patrols, showing peace and patience.

If necessary, our compatriots can contact the Bulgarian Embassy in Kiev at the following telephone numbers: +380 44 246 72 37 and +380 44 246 76 72, as well as with the Bulgarian Consulate-General in Odessa on +380 68 293 00 48.