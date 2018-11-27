Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Welcomed His Polish Counterpart, Andrzej Duda

Politics » DIPLOMACY | November 27, 2018, Tuesday // 13:47| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Welcomed His Polish Counterpart, Andrzej Duda

They will talk about our partnership in the EU and NATO as well as about security, reported Nova TV. 

Polish President Andrzej Duda is on an official visit to Bulgaria. He was welcomed with a ceremony at "St. Alexander Nevsky".

The partnership of Bulgaria and Poland in the European Union and NATO, as well as the deepening of the economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, are the main topics of the talks between the two presidents.

The possibilities for interaction in the security field will also be discussed.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, andrej duda, Poland, security, cooperation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria