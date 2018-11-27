Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Welcomed His Polish Counterpart, Andrzej Duda

They will talk about our partnership in the EU and NATO as well as about security, reported Nova TV.



Polish President Andrzej Duda is on an official visit to Bulgaria. He was welcomed with a ceremony at "St. Alexander Nevsky".

The partnership of Bulgaria and Poland in the European Union and NATO, as well as the deepening of the economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, are the main topics of the talks between the two presidents.

The possibilities for interaction in the security field will also be discussed.