The Local Referendum in Burgas Against the Air Pollution Failed

November 27, 2018, Tuesday
Източник: pixabay

The Burgas Municipal Council refused to consider the request of the Initiative Committee for conducting a local fresh air referendum, reported NOVA TV.

Two municipal councilors withdrew their signatures. This happened before the meeting on Tuesday morning.

Thus, the possibility for the citizens of Burgas to give their opinion has failed. Their reasoning is that the referendum is used for political purposes and will cost too much for Burgas Municipality. With far less money, it is possible to take real steps to resolve the problem of dirty air, according to the Municipality.

 

